Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.05 and its 200-day moving average is $345.58. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

