Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.33 billion. Methanex posted sales of $811.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEOH. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.02. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Methanex by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Methanex by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 105.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,630 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

