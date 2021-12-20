Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.43 ($11.71).

B4B3 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on Metro in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on Metro in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price objective on Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €10.70 ($12.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.41. Metro has a 1-year low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a 1-year high of €13.00 ($14.61). The company has a market cap of $31.84 million and a PE ratio of 37.41.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.