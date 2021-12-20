Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,004,291,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,815,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD stock opened at $1,579.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,502.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,474.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

