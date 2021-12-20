Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 1,600 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,762,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $155.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.42. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $119.75 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

