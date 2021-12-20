Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Schlumberger by 447.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Schlumberger stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.