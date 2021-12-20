Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 700 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,392,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,793 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Allegion by 134.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,752 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Allegion by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,165,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,315,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $125.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average of $135.87. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

