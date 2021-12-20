MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $52.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a negative rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.81.

NYSE MGM opened at $42.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after buying an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,205,000 after buying an additional 581,600 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

