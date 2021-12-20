Micromines (MICRO) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Micromines coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Micromines has a market capitalization of $83,327.83 and approximately $3.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00051397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.39 or 0.08226728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,793.66 or 1.00051176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00074714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Micromines Coin Trading

