Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $323.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

