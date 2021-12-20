Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Shares of COST stock opened at $542.99 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

