Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 247,293 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,427,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 247,293 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.6% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $53,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 65,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 73,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 91,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,005 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.