Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,823,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

