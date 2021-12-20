Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,897 shares during the period. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $18,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $28.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $33.48.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.