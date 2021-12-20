Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,204,000 after buying an additional 612,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after buying an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after buying an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,281,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $116.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average of $115.86. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $120.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

