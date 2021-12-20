Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $307.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.