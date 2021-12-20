Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $419.21 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.11 and a 1-year high of $435.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

