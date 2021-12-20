Miromatrix Medical Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Miromatrix Medical’s (NASDAQ:MIRO) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 21st. Miromatrix Medical had issued 4,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $43,200,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRO opened at $5.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20. Miromatrix Medical has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,534,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

