Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.4% This Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.89 or 0.00047313 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $16.47 million and $332,822.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00051275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.13 or 0.08240064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,253.89 or 0.99979426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00074419 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 752,313 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

