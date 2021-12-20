Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 397,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 186.2 days.
Mirvac Group stock remained flat at $$2.04 during midday trading on Monday. Mirvac Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.
About Mirvac Group
Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.