Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 397,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 186.2 days.

Mirvac Group stock remained flat at $$2.04 during midday trading on Monday. Mirvac Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

