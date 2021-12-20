Mizuho Begins Coverage on Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.00.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $205.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.