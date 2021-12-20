Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 18.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 20.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a market cap of $339.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

