Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 609 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $110.48 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $112.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.