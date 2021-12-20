monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $292.09

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $292.09, but opened at $277.04. monday.com shares last traded at $287.05, with a volume of 4,228 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.36.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,581,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in monday.com by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in monday.com by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

