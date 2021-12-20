Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,575 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after buying an additional 1,410,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,442,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,499,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,241,000 after buying an additional 1,110,063 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

