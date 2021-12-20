MonetaryUnit Hits Market Capitalization of $906,929.27 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $906,929.27 and approximately $717.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00172765 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 241,302,310 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

