MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.53

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 6172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ML shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.