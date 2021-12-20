Morgan Stanley Acquires 241,864 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,967,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $92,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28.

