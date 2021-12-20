Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 188,107.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $96,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COMT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,381.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $118,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of COMT opened at $29.71 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $38.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $5.494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.