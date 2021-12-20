Morgan Stanley Buys 280,372 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,731,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,372 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $101,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 619,078 shares of company stock valued at $47,815,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $84.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of -158.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

