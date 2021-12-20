Morgan Stanley Has $98.09 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $98,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,839,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,350,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,409,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

NYSE SMAR opened at $72.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.55. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $218,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,384 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,546. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

