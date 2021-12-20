Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $103,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after buying an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after buying an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after buying an additional 1,410,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,589.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,380,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after buying an additional 1,342,832 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.