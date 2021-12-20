Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Lessened by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $97.13 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $63.35 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

