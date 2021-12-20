Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,217,831 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $91,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,866 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA opened at $9.03 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 2.16.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

