Morgan Stanley Sells 137,164 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,278,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $96,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4,798.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 446,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,920,000 after buying an additional 51,449 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

VDE stock opened at $75.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

