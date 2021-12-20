Motco Sells 2,075 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Motco cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $119.81 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average is $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

