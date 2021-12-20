Motco Sells 280 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Motco lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 573,034 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,226,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 539,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $78.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.