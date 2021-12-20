Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Critical Survey

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

This table compares Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.17%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 132.92%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and LifeStance Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 13.61 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.