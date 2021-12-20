MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.19 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 108.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

