M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.00.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $473.12 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $476.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

