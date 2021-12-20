M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 211,400.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,522 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $151.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $155.01.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

