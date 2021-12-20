M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,949,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,861,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,446,000 after purchasing an additional 74,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $75.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

