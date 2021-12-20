Mustang Bio’s (MBIO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.61. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mustang Bio by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.