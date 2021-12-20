MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Short Interest Update

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,900 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 925,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Paul Rivard purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $193,800. 11.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,124,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYMD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. 64,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,612. MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.

