Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.06). Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $24.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,732 shares of company stock valued at $386,549 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

