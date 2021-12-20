Myriad (XMY) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 40.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Myriad has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $3,688.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000033 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 2,632.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1,213,265,171.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,810,699,500 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.