Naples Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBP opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $754.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2145 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.57%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

