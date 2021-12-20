Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

AERI stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $378.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.93.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

