Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $102.40 on Friday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.97.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $19,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $2,001,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 572,525 shares of company stock worth $59,906,859 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after buying an additional 270,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after buying an additional 2,311,597 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its position in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,689,000 after acquiring an additional 860,715 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

