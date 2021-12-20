Neogen (NEOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st. Analysts expect Neogen to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Neogen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $44.39 on Monday. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Tobin bought 1,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neogen by 392.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 422,284 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

